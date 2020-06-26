UPDATE: 72 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 624 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 72 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 624 – which includes 193 recovered, six deaths and 425 active cases.

14 cases are hospitalized, with five cases on ventilators. 11 cases are McLennan County residents.

804 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, three cases are in the 0-10 age range. Seven cases are in the 11-19 age range. 18 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 13 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 14 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Seven cases are in the 50-59 age range. Ten cases in the 60-69 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco