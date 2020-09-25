UPDATE: 72 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,942 total, six new deaths

WACO, Texas – 72 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,942.

The Health District has not received any previously unreported cases from DSHS or healthcare facilities. There are 454 estimated active cases, and 7,383 estimated cases who have recovered. 44 cases are hospitalized. Of the 44 hospitalized, 33 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve cases are on ventilators.

Six additional people have died from COVID-19. There have been a total of 105 deaths in McLennan County. #100 was a 60-year-old man. #101 was a 90-year-old woman. #102 was an 81-year-old man. #103 was a 90-year-old woman. #104 was a 94-year-old man. #105 was an 84-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco