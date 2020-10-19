UPDATE: 72 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,503 total

WACO, Texas – 72 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. 28 are from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 9,503.

There are 517 estimated active cases, and 8,848 estimated cases who have recovered. 52 cases are hospitalized. Of the 52 hospitalized, 43 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators. There has been a total of 138 deaths in McLennan County.

As of October 18, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 12.28 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Update

As of October 19th, at 4pm

Register at www.covidwaco.com

Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for ANYONE wishing to be tested will be held:

Tuesday, October 20th

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)

CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Waco Convention Center (Walk-up Clinic – please enter from the Franklin Avenue side and follow the signs)

100 Washington Avenue

8am-5pm

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)

915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Wednesday, October 21st

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)

CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Waco Convention Center (Walk-up Clinic – please enter from the Franklin Avenue side and follow the signs)

100 Washington Avenue

8am-5pm

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)

915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Source: City of Waco