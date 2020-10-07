UPDATE: 74 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,716 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 74 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. The Health District has not received any previously unreported cases for today. The total number of cases to date is 8,716. 

There are 486 estimated active cases, and 8,108 estimated cases who have recovered. 48 cases are hospitalized. Of the 48 hospitalized, 38 cases are McLennan County residents. Six cases are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths have been recorded. There has been a total of 122 deaths in McLennan County. #120 was a 79-year-old man. #121 was a 76-year-old man. #122 was a 76-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

