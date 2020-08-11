UPDATE: 75 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,106 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced a fatality from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 65. The 65th death was of a 72-year-old man.

75 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,106. There are 1,748 estimated active cases, and 3,293 estimated cases who have recovered. 50 cases are hospitalized. Of the 50 hospitalized, 31 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. Six cases are in the 1-10 age range. Eight cases are in the 11-19 age range. 18 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 14 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 14 cases are in the 40-49 age range. Four cases are in the 50-59 age range. Four cases are in the 60-64 age range. Three cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco