UPDATE: 76 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,575 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 76 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Friday. There are 23,575 total cases.
687 cases are active. 22,513 cases are estimated to be recovered. 91 cases are hospitalized. 21 cases are on ventilators.
Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 375. #373 was a 91-year-old man. #374 was a 79-year-old man. #375 was an 85-year-old woman.
The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 3 was 15.02 percent.
Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:
February 8-12
NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)
DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.
Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/
For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.
