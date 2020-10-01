UPDATE: 76 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,255 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 76 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. The Health District has received seven previously unreported cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The total number of cases to date is 8,255.

There are 502 estimated active cases, and 7,638 estimated cases who have recovered. 53 cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths have been recorded. There has been a total of 115 deaths in McLennan County. #112 was a 67-year-old man. #113 was an 82-year-old woman. #114 was a 67-year-old man. #115 was a 67-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco