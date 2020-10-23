UPDATE: 77 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,772 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 77 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. 33 new cases have been reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 9,772.

There are 526 estimated active cases, and 9,101 estimated cases who have recovered. 42 cases are hospitalized. Of the 42 hospitalized, 33 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 145 deaths in McLennan County. #145 was a 64-year-old man.

As of October 22, the hospitalization rate is 8.58 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Update

Register at www.covidwaco.com

Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for ANYONE wishing to be tested will be held:

Saturday, October 24th

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)

CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Waco Convention Center (Walk-up Clinic – please enter from the Franklin Avenue side and follow the signs)

100 Washington Avenue

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)

915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Sunday, October 25th

Waco Convention Center (Walk-up Clinic – please enter from the Franklin Avenue side and follow the signs)

100 Washington Avenue

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)

915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Source: City of Waco