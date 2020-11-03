UPDATE: 78 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 10,528 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 78 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. No new cases have been reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 10,528.

There are 567 estimated active cases, and 9,803 estimated cases who have recovered. 55 cases are hospitalized. Of the 55 hospitalized, 42 cases are McLennan County residents. 18 are on ventilators.

One additional death has been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 158 deaths in McLennan County. #158 was a 94-year-old woman.

As of November 2, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 10.87% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Wednesday, Nov 4th

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

2621 Bagby Avenue

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

505 N 20th St

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)

4th Street at Washington Ave

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McGregor – Mobile Testing Unit (Walk up clinic – 9am – 6 pm)

The Exchange Event Center

300 S. Jefferson, McGregor, TX 76657

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Thursday, Nov 5th

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

2621 Bagby Avenue

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

505 N 20th St

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)

4th Street at Washington Ave

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Source: City of Waco