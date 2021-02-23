UPDATE: 79 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 24,826 cases total

WACO, Texas – 79 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Tuesday. There is now a total of 24,826 cases.

273 cases are currently active. 24,158 cases are estimated to be recovered. 65 cases are hospitalized. Nine cases are on ventilators.

No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. As of today, 395 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 21st was 9.30 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 24th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

February 25th -26th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco