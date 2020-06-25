UPDATE: 79 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 552 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 79 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 552 – which includes 184 recovered, six deaths and 362 active cases.

15 cases are hospitalized, and four cases are on ventilators. 12 are McLennan County residents.

556 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Of the new cases, 11 cases are in the 11-19 age range, 25 cases are in the 20-29 age range, 16 cases are in the 30-39 age range, 13 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Six cases are in the 50-59 age range. Eight cases are in the 60-69 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco