UPDATE: 79 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,334 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 79 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. The Health District has received no previously unreported cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The total number of cases to date is 8,334.

There are 498 estimated active cases, and 7,719 estimated cases who have recovered. 47 cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 35 cases are McLennan County residents. 23 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been recorded. There has been a total of 117 deaths in McLennan County. #116 was a 66-year-old woman. #117 was an 87-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco