UPDATE: 79 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,879 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 79 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. The total number of cases to date is 8,879.

There are 503 estimated active cases, and 8,252 estimated cases who have recovered. 53 cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 41 cases are McLennan County residents. Seven cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has been recorded. There has been a total of 124 deaths in McLennan County. #124 was a 78-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco