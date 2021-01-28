UPDATE: 80 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,074 total

WACO, Texas – 80 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Thursday. The total number of cases is 23,074.

837 cases are active. 21,879 cases are estimated to be recovered. 110 cases are hospitalized. 26 cases are on ventilators.

No additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 358.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 26, was 24.96 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

January 29 & February 1-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco