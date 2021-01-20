UPDATE: 81 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,373 total, seven new deaths

WACO, Texas – 81 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. The total number of cases to date is 22,373.

There are 1,087 estimated active cases, and 20,949 estimated cases who have recovered. 139 are hospitalized. Of the 139 hospitalized, 90 cases are McLennan County residents. 25 are on ventilators.

Seven additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 337. #331 was an 84-year-old woman. #332 was an 85-year-old man. #333 was a 69-year-old man. #334 was a 78-year-old man. #335 was an 84-year-old man. #336 was an 88-year-old man. #337 was an 87-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

As of January 18, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 24.23 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: The “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospitals for the past seven days’ graph shows a two-day lag. This is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

January 22 & 25-29

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St

Parking Lot N

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Source: City of Waco