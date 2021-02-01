UPDATE: 84 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,284 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 84 cases of COVID-19 are reported for Sunday and Monday. There is now a total of 23,284 cases in McLennan County.

There are 693 active cases. 22,227 cases are estimated to be recovered. 100 cases are hospitalized. 29 cases are on ventilators.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 30 was 16.96 percent.

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 364. #360 was a 69-year-old man. #361 was a 74-year-old man. #362 was a 67-year-old woman. #363 was a 56-year-old man. #364 was a 69-year-old man.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 2-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

*DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco