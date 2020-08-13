UPDATE: 84 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,248 total

WACO, Texas – 84 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,248.

There are 1,741 estimated active cases, and 3,437 estimated cases who have recovered. 53 cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 37 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 70 deaths in McLennan County.

Of the new cases, five cases are in the 1-10 age range. 14 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 15 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 13 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Five cases are in the 40-49 age range. Twelve cases are in the 50-59 age range. Nine cases are in the 60-64 age range. Eight cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco