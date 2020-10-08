UPDATE: 84 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,800 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 84 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. The Health District has not received any previously unreported cases for Thursday. The total number of cases to date is 8,800.

There are 485 estimated active cases, and 8,192 estimated cases who have recovered. 45 cases are hospitalized. Of the 45 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. Five cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has been recorded. There has been a total of 123 deaths in McLennan County. #123 was a 73-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco