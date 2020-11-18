UPDATE: 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 7,714 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 7,714.

There have been 109 deaths in Bell County.

64,003 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 6,729 total recoveries and 985 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District