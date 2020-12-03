UPDATE: 8,981 total cases of COVID-19 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting a new total of 8,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 121 deaths in Bell County.

66,289 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 7,798 total recoveries and 1,183 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

Source: Bell County Health District