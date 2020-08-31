UPDATE: 91 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,355 total

WACO, Texas – 91 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,355.

There are 1,860 estimated active cases, and 4,412 estimated cases who have recovered. 31 cases are hospitalized. Of the 31 hospitalized, 21 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 83 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco