UPDATE: 91 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,870 total

WACO, Texas – 91 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,870.

The Health District has not received previously unreported cases from DSHS and a healthcare facility on Thursday. There are 466 estimated active cases, and 7,305 estimated cases who have recovered. 48 cases are hospitalized. Of the 48 hospitalized, 34 cases are McLennan County residents. 15 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 99 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco