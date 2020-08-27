UPDATE: 92 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,100 total

WACO, Texas – 92 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,100.

There are 1,892 estimated active cases, and 4,127 estimated cases who have recovered. 37 cases are hospitalized. Of the 37 hospitalized, 25 cases are McLennan County residents. 17 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 81 deaths in McLennan County.

Out of the new cases, four cases are in the 11-17 age range. 25 cases are in the 18-19 age range. 33 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Seven cases are in the 30-39 age range. Nine cases are in the 40-49 age range. Nine cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. One case is in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 75-79 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco