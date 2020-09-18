UPDATE: 92 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,428 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 92 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,428. 

There are 456 estimated active cases, and 6,875 estimated cases who have recovered. 44 cases are hospitalized. Of the 44 hospitalized, 38 cases are McLennan County residents. Ten cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 97 deaths in McLennan County. #93 was an 81-year-old man. #94 was an 81-year-old man. #95 was a 73-year-old man. #96 was a 78-year-old woman. #97 was a 102-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

