UPDATE: 95 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,549 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 95 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,549.

There are 1,969 estimated active cases, and 4,492 estimated cases who have recovered. 36 cases are hospitalized. Of the 36 hospitalized, 25 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 88 deaths in McLennan County. #88 was a 66-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco