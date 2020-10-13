UPDATE: 96 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,125 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 96 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. The total number of cases to date is 9,125.

There are 524 estimated active cases, and 8,472 estimated cases who have recovered. 62 cases are hospitalized. Of the 62 hospitalized, 49 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 129 deaths in McLennan County. #128 was a 94-year-old woman. #129 was an 89-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco