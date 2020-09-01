UPDATE: 99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,454 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 99 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,454. 

There are 1,925 estimated active cases, and 4,442 estimated cases who have recovered. 30 cases are hospitalized. Of the 30 hospitalized, 21 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 87 deaths in McLennan County, with four new deaths. #84 was an 86-year-old woman. #85 was a 93-year-old man. #86 was a 55-year-old man. #87 was a 64-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

