UPDATE: 9,987 total cases of COVID-19 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting a new total of 9,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 130 deaths in Bell County.

67,619 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 8,348 total recoveries and 1,639 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

The county has shifted the threat level to Level 1: Severe Uncontrolled Transmission (Red). This was done because it is seeing worsening community outbreaks associated with the post-Thanksgiving surge. The county says its public health system is strained, and while healthcare partners are managing, they are also under stress.  

Another possible wave of COVID-19 cases is expected after Christmas, and if it is anything like the wave of new cases we saw following Thanksgiving – it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic for Bell County.

