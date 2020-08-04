UPDATE: Abducted sisters found in Fort Worth, father in custody

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Reyna and Sofya have been found safe, and Roberto is in custody.

They were found in Fort Worth by the Fort Worth Police Department. OnStar assisted with tracking down the vehicle. An Amber Alert was in the works, but the girls were found before the process was completed.

Below is the original text from this story:

Two sisters have been abducted from a Waco tire shop.

The shop is located near S. 26th Street and Speight Avenue. Eight-year-old Reyna Arenas and seven-year-old Sofya Arenas were taken Monday night by their biological father Roberto Arenas, who does not have custodial rights to the girls. Officers on-scene are very concerned about their well being because Roberto is on the run.

According to police, Roberto has stolen two vehicles and is currently believed to be in a lifted 2017 red Chevrolet Silverado with Texas License Plate number JVM0776. The truck will have Danny’s Lift Kit on the tailgate of the truck.

Reyna was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with aqua blue shorts. She is about 3’5″ and weights about 55 pounds. Sofya is wearing an aqua blue t-shirt with pink leggings, and is slightly taller than her sister Reyna.



(Courtesy: Waco PD)

Roberto is 38 years of age, and is about 5’4″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He is currently wanted, and his family believes he may now be on the run to Mexico.

If you see him and the girls, call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach them or the truck.

Source: Waco Police Department