UPDATE: Additional remains found where partial human remains were discovered Tuesday

BELL COUNTY, Texas – More remains have been found in Bell County, in the same area where partial human remains were discovered on Tuesday.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, authorities came back out to the same area near the Leon River where they previously continued the search for missing PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

Major T.J. Cruz tells FOX44 that something was found Wednesday in a different place within the same general area. Cruz says it is “believed to be human remains.”

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department