WACO, Texas – UPDATE: An “all clear” has been given at the Cargill plant in Waco.

Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the plant Monday afternoon, located at 2510 Lake Shore Drive, after hearing of a bomb threat.

The initial call came in at 3:00 p.m. The building was evacuated.

This case is still under investigation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sources: Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office