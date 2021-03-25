UPDATE: Altercation leads to shooting at Waco city park

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting at a city park.

Police tell FOX44 a shooting was reported at the Council Acres City Park, located in the 1400 block of Bagby Avenue, around 8:00 p.m. An altercation between two men led to the shooting.

Officers stayed with the 19-year-old victim all the way to a local hospital. The victim is reported to have serious injuries.

Waco PD says there is no further threat to the public, and that this case is an isolated incident.

Source: Waco Police Department