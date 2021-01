MART, Texas – UPDATE: Another teacher at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility now has a total of 102 confirmed cases from students – which is second behind Giddings, who has 107 cases.

For staff, the facility has the highest in the state of Texas, with 101 confirmed cases. The next highest is Evins, with 89 confirmed cases.

