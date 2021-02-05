UPDATE: Another staff member at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

MART, Texas – UPDATE: Another staff member at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, 103 youth cases have been reported and 107 staff cases have been reported. These are the most staff cases in the state of Texas – Giddings has 91 cases. This is the second-highest number of youth cases in the state – the highest is Giddings, with 107 cases. Next below Mart is Evins, with 45 cases.

“Current positive cases” refers to any staff member who has tested positive and is employed at the campus, even if this person works remotely or hasn’t been on campus within two weeks. This would also refer to any youth case.

“Active cases” refers to a youth who has been infected, and any employee who tested positive who had been on campus and had interactions with youth or staff which could cause spread during the period of viral shedding. These cases remain “active” until they are medically cleared by a doctor.

All of the youth and staff at McLennan County who have been infected during the pandemic have recovered and been medically cleared.