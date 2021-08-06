UPDATE: Another youth at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN / MART, Texas — UPDATE: The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has provided a COVID-19 update.

Another youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

A youth development coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has ten positive cases across its facilities at this time, with eight staff and two youth.

For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, including cumulative case counts and timelines, you can visit the TJJD website.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department