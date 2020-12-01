UPDATE: Another youth at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

MART, Texas – Another youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 72 youth have tested positive, with 44 staff members also testing positive.

