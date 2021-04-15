UPDATE: Another youth development coach at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

MART, Texas – UPDATE: Another youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, there has been a total of 108 confirmed cases from the youth at the facility. This number is tied with Giddings for the most confirmed cases in the state of Texas since the start of the pandemic.

There has been a total of 112 confirmed cases from the staff at the facility. This is the highest number in the state of Texas since the start of the pandemic. The next highest number is from Giddings – with 98 confirmed staff cases.