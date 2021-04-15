UPDATE: Another youth development coach at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MART, Texas – UPDATE: Another youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, there has been a total of 108 confirmed cases from the youth at the facility. This number is tied with Giddings for the most confirmed cases in the state of Texas since the start of the pandemic.

There has been a total of 112 confirmed cases from the staff at the facility. This is the highest number in the state of Texas since the start of the pandemic. The next highest number is from Giddings – with 98 confirmed staff cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected