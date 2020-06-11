UPDATE: Arrest made in Bryan drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas – UPDATE: Ayrian Brown was arrested Thursday in Austin, Texas for his Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant, and his warrant out of Pardon and Parole.

The Bryan Police Department is still looking for Demetrius Thomas and DeShawn Franklin. They say to not attempt to apprehend or detain these wanted people. If you have information about the location of these individuals, you can contact your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Below is the previous text from this story:

Ayrian Brown. (Courtesy: Bryan PD)

Demetrius Thomas. (Courtesy: Bryan PD)

The Bryan Police Department is also looking for a person of interest in this case, who has active warrants for other offenses. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this wanted person. If you have information about the location of this individual, please contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Deshawn Franklin. (Courtesy: Bryan Police Department)

Below is the original text from this story:

Bryan Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting.

On June 3rd, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm, a drive-by shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.

Officers located 32-year-old Derrick O’Bryant Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where he later died.

The Bryan Police Department believes the shooting was the result of a previous incident between the involved parties.

The department has no suspect information at this time, but believes there is no threat to the public.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.