UPDATE: Arrest made in double fatal crash in Leander

LAMPASAS/LEANDER, Texas – UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the double fatal crash in Leander.

Alan Justin Gaytan was arrested by Leander officers Wednesday and taken to the Williamson County Jail for fleeing the scene of a fatality accident at the intersection of HWY 183 and 183A Tollroad.

Gaytan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Failing to Stop and Render Aid – Accident Involving Death. He also had outstanding warrants out for his arrest from Austin PD and Travis County SO for Assault Family Violence, Interference with an Emergency Call, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Unlawful Restraint. The total bond amount for these charges is $660,000.

Gaytan is still currently in the Williamson County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending, as it was discovered Gaytan was in the process of fleeing from officers in Lampasas before the fatal accident in Leander.

Below is the original text from this story:

A crash between a car and a motorcycle has resulted in two deaths.

A Lampasas PD sergeant engaged in a pursuit of a dark-colored sport-type vehicle in the 900 block of North Key Avenue early Wednesday morning. The vehicle was southbound at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic control devices.

The pursuit got up to high rates of speed, with the sergeant unable to gap the distance between the patrol unit and the vehicle in order to get license plate information. The pursuit lasted from Lampasas to the intersection of S Highway 183 and FM-970 (the turnoff for Andice, Texas), where the sergeant could no longer see the vehicle he was pursuing. He later returned to Lampasas.

Later, Lampasas PD was advised of a double fatality crash at 183 and 183A in Leander. A vehicle similar in description to the one the sergeant previously pursued was involved in a crash with a motorcycle. This is under investigation to determine if this was the same vehicle.

Sources: Lampasas Police Department, Leander Police Department