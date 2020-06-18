UPDATE: Arrest made in Temple double shooting

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the S 16th Street shooting.

During an initial investigation, a victim identified Frederick Banks as the prime aggressor in this case. Frederick was arrested that evening on a felony hold.

After further investigation, officers determined that his twin brother, 38-year-old Dederick Banks, was actually the primary aggressor. Frederick was promptly released from Bell County Jail.

Dederick was arrested June 17, and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is also a suspect in the June 7 shooting at Club Heavy. This incident is still under investigation.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Temple Police officers have made an arrest in a Tuesday night shooting in the 500 block of South 16th Street.

38-year-old Frederick Banks is in the Bell County Jail.

Officers were dispatched at 7:34 p.m., and were advised a man and woman had been shot. Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department