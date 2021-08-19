UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued for Bryan shooting suspect

BRYAN, Texas – UPDATE: One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan.

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza Tuesday afternoon. One victim with an apparent gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Bryan Police Department posted on social media Thursday afternoon that an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been issued for 24-year-old Antoine Lamont Witherspoon in connection with this shooting.

The department says any information on Witherspoon’s whereabouts is appreciated. They say to not approach him.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department