UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Bush’s Chicken shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – UPDATE: An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Marquis Deon Henderson.

This comes after Harker Heights patrol officers responded to a shooting at Bush’s Chicken Wednesday, located at 250 Commercial Drive. One victim with gunshot wounds was transported by ambulance to Scott and White Hospital, where he continues to be treated for his injuries.

The Harker Heights Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for any information pertaining to Henderson’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department