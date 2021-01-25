UPDATE: Arrests made in Temple murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Three individuals are in custody in the January 16th shooting leading to the death of Roderick Harris.

Officers were advised the shot that struck Harris came from a vehicle which then fled the scene.

After an investigation, three suspects have been placed under arrest for their roles in this incident: 31-year-old Elizabeth Renee Moore, 26-year-old Concepcion Quinones and 18-year-old Deon Le Felland.





(L-R): Elizabeth Renee Moore, Concepcion Quinones, and Deon Le Felland. (Courtesy: Temple PD, Bell County Jail)

The shooting took place in the 600 block of East Young Avenue. Harris was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with a gunshot wound.

Temple PD reported on January 17th that Harris succumbed to his injuries.

Source: Temple Police Department