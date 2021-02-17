UPDATE: Ascension Providence to send updates on COVID-19 vaccine appointments

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Ascension Providence sent out another statement Wednesday night saying they will share updates Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments. 

Below is the previous text from this story:

Ascension Providence is postponing all COVID-19 vaccine clinics until further notice.

Public Relations Manager Danielle Hall released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of the patients and communities we are privileged to serve. Due to extreme weather conditions and unexpected delays in COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the state, Ascension Providence is postponing all vaccine clinics until further notice. The COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be rescheduled, pending arrival of the vaccine from the state. We will notify all individuals impacted by this change, and continue to evaluate vaccine clinic operations on a daily basis.”   

– Ascension Providence Public Relations Manager Danielle Hall

Source: Ascension Providence

