WACO, Texas – Last Saturday, Waco’s Balcones Distillery hosted a Drive-Thru Hand Sanitizer Giveaway.

FOX44 was told 2,500 bottles of sanitizer were given out to the Waco community.

Balcones Distillery is one of many wine and beer distilleries switching from making beverages to making hand sanitizer.

