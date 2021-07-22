UPDATE: Barricaded subject in College Station neighborhood detained

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A barricaded subject situation in College Station starts Wednesday afternoon and ends peacefully early Thursday morning.

Officers with the College Station Police Department responded to a single-family residence Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Whispering Creek Drive, in the Spring Creek Subdivision, for a report of a suicidal man armed with a handgun. It was also reported the man threatened to shoot another person.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the man was alone inside the residence. Officers secured a perimeter around the residence and, as a precaution, began working to contact and evacuate surrounding residents. Initial attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful, and police started working the incident as a barricaded subject situation. College Station PD’s SWAT and Negotiations Teams responded to assist in ensuring a safe outcome for everyone involved.

A command post was established in the parking lot of the nearby Southern Plantation HOA’s Community Center. This incident continued into the early morning hours.

Officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution around 2:00 a.m. Thursday, when the man surrendered and was taken into protective custody. No one was injured during this incident. Investigation into this incident is ongoing, and criminal charges are possible.

The College Station Fire Department, the Bryan Police Department, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas A&M University Police Department, the Brenham Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.

Source: College Station Police Department