UPDATE: Baylor Men’s Basketball to host game at Ferrell Center this Wednesday

WACO, Texas – Baylor Men’s Basketball will now host an opponent this Wednesday at the Ferrell Center at 7:00 p.m.

The opponent will be announced at a later time. Tickets and parking for the canceled Nicholls game will be honored this Wednesday.

Baylor will now host a TBA opponent at 7 pm Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. Tickets and Parking for the canceled Nicholls game will be honored on Wednesday. We’ll announce the opponent ASAP. #SicEm 🐻 | #TimeIsNow 🏀 — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 7, 2020

Below is the original text from this story:

Baylor University announced Monday that the Men’s Basketball game against Nicholls State University will not happen Tuesday. Baylor says the reason for the cancellation is a COVID-19 case connected to Nicholls.

It comes just two days after the team’s game against Gonzaga was also called off because of COVID-19.

During surveillance testing for COVID-19, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete of the Gonzaga men’s basketball travel party produced positive results.

The student-athlete did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia. In consultation with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director, and both team physicians, Gonzaga and Baylor have mutually agreed today’s game will not be played. Both teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.

Baylor is looking for a replacement opponent right now. FOX44 Sports will let you know as soon as that happens.