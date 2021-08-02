UPDATE: Baylor Scott and White Health – Temple postponing elective surgeries

Baylor Scott and White Health – Temple is postponing elective surgeries and procedures as numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The following statement was sent out Monday afternoon:

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we are closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases across our service areas and adjusting our policies and procedures. The Delta variant is the most dangerous strain we have seen yet, leading to rapidly increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization.

“While the vast majority of patients at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple are receiving care unrelated to COVID-19, to continue ensuring that our hospital is ready for those who need care most during this time, we have started postponing elective surgeries and procedures. Our teams will be contacting patients directly. This is a change that may vary day-to-day to preserve hospital capacity and to protect the health and well-being of our patients and colleagues.

“It is important to note that many of the patients we are treating for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available through our digital portal, MyBSWHealth, or by phone at 1-844-BSW-VACC ( 1-844-279-8222 ). Any Texan can create a MyBSWHealth account by downloading the MyBSWHealth app, simply text BETTER to 88408 or visit MyBSWHealth.com .

“The safety of our patients and caregivers remains our highest priority. As always, we thank our care teams for their dedication as we face this challenge together.“

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Baylor Scott and White Health