UPDATE: Bell County reports second COVID-19 related death

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District now reporting a second person has died from COVID-19. The only information released right now is the victim is a man.total of 68 cases of COVID-19.

The district also reports there are now 68 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 15 people have recovered from the virus.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

Source: Bell County Health District

