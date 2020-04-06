UPDATE: Bell County reports second COVID-19 related death

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District now reporting a second person has died from COVID-19. The only information released right now is the victim is a man.total of 68 cases of COVID-19.

The district also reports there are now 68 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 15 people have recovered from the virus.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the documents below.

Source: Bell County Health District