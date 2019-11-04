FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

UPDATE: Body found in Killeen park identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The man found unresponsive on E. Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in Killeen last weekend has been identified.

The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive man, identified as 33-year-old Maikol Abdiel Colon last Saturday.

Officers arrived and were told a citizen was walking nearby when they saw Colon lying on the ground.

After discovering the man was injured and unresponsive, the citizen notified the Fire Department.

Colon was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:30 a.m., and an autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department

